FIFA CWC: Guardiola Questions Referee’s Decision To Send Off City Defender Lewis

Pep Guardiola described Rico Lewis’ 88th-minute red card in Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Wydad AC as an “unnecessary” decision by the referee.

City kicked off their Club World Cup campaign with a comfortable win thanks to first-half goals from Phil Foden and Jérémy Doku.

However, the game ended on a sour note as City defender Lewis was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Samuel Obeng.

Lewis initially won the ball before catching the Wydad forward in the face as he followed through.

Asked about the incident, Guardiola referenced Lewis’ unfortunate dismissal in a Premier League match against Crystal Palace back in December when the 20-year-old was sent off for a challenge on Trevoh Chalobah.

Replays on that occasion showed Chalobah had in fact caught Lewis, but VAR was unable to intervene due to it being a second yellow card offence.

“[Rico’s] leg was little bit high, but he was on the grass,” Guardiola was quoted on ESPN. “Touches the ball with the speed that they go through, your leg has to be a little bit high and the other player down.

“It was not intentional and it was a red card versus Crystal Palace after the referee came and said it wasn’t a red card. Rico never had intention to hurt anyone. A little bit unnecessary, the red card. The referee is the boss and had other intentions, VAR checked it and we have to accept the decision.”

Lewis will serve an automatic one-match ban although there is a possibility to review the decision with FIFA able to increase the punishment if necessary.

“It’s not my decision, but I think it’s a possible red card because it wasn’t with intention to put his boot in my face but he touched it with his boot after the action,” Wydad’s Obeng said. “I think it’s normal. It’s football, that can happen. He has to apologise to me — not me to him.”

Meanwhile, Guardiola handed debuts to new arrivals Tijani Reinders and Ryan Cherki.

Reigning Ballon d’Or winner Rodri was introduced for the final 30 minutes in his longest appearance since suffering knee ligament damage in September.



