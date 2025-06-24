FIFA CWC: Benfica Beat Bayern Munich To Top Group C

Benfica defeated Bayern Munich 1-0 to finish top of Group C at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Andreas Schjelderup scored the decisive goal after 13 minutes.

Gianluca Prestianni redirected Fredrik Aursnes’ cross into the box to Schjelderup, who calmly placed his first-time finish inside the left post , and past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin made a number of crucial saves in the second half to help his side claim maximum points.

Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich had a goal ruled out for offside in the 61st minute.

Benfica top Group C with seven points, and will meet the Group D runners-up in Charlotte on 28 June.

Bayern will meet Group D winners Flamengo in Miami on 29 June.



