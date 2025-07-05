FIFA CWC: Chelsea Floor Palmeiras To Reach Last Four

Chelsea defeated Palmeiras 2-1 at the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium to book a place in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Blues dominated the opening exchanges, and took the lead through Cole Palmer in the 16th minute.

Palmer dribbled past two opponents before slotting the ball into the net.

Read Also:FIFA CWC: Fluminense Defeat Al Hilal 2-1 To Reach Semi-finals

Enzo Maresca’s side failed to double their lead before the break despite creating other chances.

Estevao equalised for Palmeiras in the 53rd minute with a superb shot from inside the box.

Chelsea found a fortuitous winner when Malo Gusto’s cross-shot was deflected by Agustin and went in off Weverton’s arm.

The Premier League giants will battle another Brazilian club Fluminense for a place in the final next week.



