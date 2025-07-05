CHAN 2024: Chelle Unveils 35-Man Provisional Squad

Head coach Eric Chelle has named a 35-man provisional squad for the 2024 African Nations Championship, Completesports.com’s reports.

Chelle called-up majority of the players that took part in the final qualifying round tie against Black Galaxies of Ghana.

Top on the list are; captain Junior Nduka, Papa Daniel Mustapha, Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, top scorer from last season Anas Yusuf and Sodiq Ismail.

Goalkeepers Henry Ani, and Kayode Bankole were also included, while Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, Saviour Isaac, and Adamu Abubakar make the list.

Flying Eagles shot stopper Ebenezer Harcourt get his first invitation at the senior level, while Godwin Obaje, Joseph Atule, and midfielder Adam Aminu were also invited for the first time.

All invited players have been instructed to turn up at the Remo Stars

Sports Institute, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State on Monday, 7 July with their international passports and current club license.

The home Eagles are drawn in Group D with holders Senegal, Sudan, and Congo.

They will play their first two matches of the competition, against

Senegal and Sudan, at the Amman Stadium on the island of Zanzibar,

before taking on Congo at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Full List

Goalkeepers: Henry Ozoemena Ani (Enyimba FC); Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars); Nurudeen Badmus (Kwara United); Lawal Mustapha (Shooting Stars);

Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting Lagos)

Defenders: Sodiq

Ismaila (Remo Stars); Waliu Ojewole (Ikorodu City); Bankole Afeez (Kwara United); Taiwo Abdulrafiu (Rivers United); Uzondu Harrison (Ikorodu City); Junior Harrison Nduka (Remo Stars); Mohammed

Kabiru (Kwara United); Ngengen Leonard (Ikorodu City); Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Rangers International); Steven Mayo Egbe (Rivers United)

Midfielders: Adebayo Olamilekan (Remo Stars); Adejoh Ojonugwa (AbiaWarriors); Saviour Isaac (Rangers International); Musa Zayyad (El-Kanemi

Warriors); Haddi Haruna (Remo Stars); Otaniyi Taofik (Rivers United);

Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes); Adam Aminu (Kano Pillars); Michael Tochukwu (Remo Stars)

Forwards: Anas Yusuf (Nasarawa United); Adamu Abubakar (Plateau United); Shola Adelani (Ikorodu City); Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars); Temitope Vincent (Plateau United); Ijoma Anthony (Abia Warriors); Atule Joseph (Enyimba FC); Ayomide Cole (Ikorodu City); Sunday Megwo (Abia Warriors);

Aniekeme Okon (Rivers United); Godwin Obaje (Rangers International)

By Adeboye Amosu



