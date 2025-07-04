NPFL: Ahmed Musa Appointed Kano Pillars General Manager

Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, club Kano Pillars have confirmed the appointment of Ahmed Musa as their new General Manager.

The Kano State Government announced the composition of a new board for the four-time NPFL champions on Friday.

Musa played for the Sai Masu Gida in the 2024/25 season.

The government stated Musa’s appointment is a strategic move which is expected to leverage his

wealth of experience and leadership to reposition the club as a formidable contender in the league.

Ali Muhammad Umar has been reappointed chairman of the club.

The composition of the new board is part of ongoing efforts to further strengthen the team and enhance its performance ahead of the new season.

The Sai Masu Gida are yet to appoint a substantive head coach following the resignation of Usman Abdallah in May.

Pillars finished in ninth position in the NPFL last season.

By Adeboye Amosu



