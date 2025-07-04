‘The Girls Are Showing Real Hunger’ — Madugu Declares Super Falcons Ready For Tunisia

Super Falcons head coach, Justine Madugu has declared his team’s readiness for their opening fixture at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Madugu’s side will be up against Tunisia in Group B’s first game in Casablanca on Sunday.

The nine-time champions defeated Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon, and Ghana’s Black Queens, and held Portugal to a 0-0 draw in their pre-WAFCON friendlies.

The Super Falcons have lost once in their last five outings.

The gaffer is optimistic they will start their campaign on a positive note.

“We are very focused on our realisable and achievable target of Mission X,” Madugu told thenff.com.

“The girls are ready and are showing real hunger for victory and team spirit is high. We are looking forward to our first match on Sunday against Tunisia.”

The game will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu




