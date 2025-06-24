FIFA CWC: Chelsea Learn Extent Of Jackson Ban After Red Card

FIFA has determined how many games that Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson will miss at the Club World Cup.

On Friday, the Senegal international started on the substitutes’ bench against Flamengo before being introduced as a 64th-minute substitute.

However, within four minutes, the 23-year-old was walking off the pitch for a studs-up challenge on Lucas Ayrton.

As a result, Jackson was handed an immediate one-match ban, subsequently ruling him out of Tuesday’s fixture versus Esperance Tunis.

Head coach Enzo Maresca left Jackson out of Monday’s brief training session courtesy of not being in his plans for the Group D decider.

The hope would have been for the forward to come back into contention should Chelsea earn a spot in the last 16 of the competition.

Instead, it has been revealed (via Sports Mole) that an extra game has been added to his suspension, leaving him sidelined for two matches.

With there being no grounds for Chelsea to appeal, the punishment is set in stone for the game with the Tunisian side and a potential last-16 date with Bayern Munich.

Liam Delap is now expected to start Tuesday’s game with Chelsea requiring a point to book their place in the knockout stages.



