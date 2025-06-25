2025 CWC: Ogbelu In Action As Chelsea Beat Esperance, Zoom Into Round Of 16

Nigerian international Onuche Ogbelu played all 90 minutes as Chelsea defeated Esperance 3-0 in the final group D game of the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday.



Ogbelu was making his third appearance for the club at the tournament and made a positive impact on the game.



Tosin Adarabioyo and Liam Delap got the goals in first-half stoppage time for the Premier League side in Philadelphia.

Read Also:Trabzonspor Chief Blasts Southampton Over ‘Endless Demands’ For Onuachu



After a less than comfortable first half for Chelsea, they were convincing winners in the second half, and Tyrique George added a third seconds before full time.



They have advanced to the last 16 as Group D runners-up and will face Benfica in Charlotte on Saturday.



In the other game, Flamengo played out a 1-1 draw against Los Angeles at the ongoing Club World Cup.







