Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    2025 CWC: Ogbelu In Action As Chelsea Beat Esperance, Zoom Into Round Of 16

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Nigerian international Onuche Ogbelu played all 90 minutes as Chelsea defeated Esperance 3-0 in the final group D game of the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday.

    Ogbelu was making his third appearance for the club at the tournament and made a positive impact on the game.

    Tosin Adarabioyo and Liam Delap got the goals in first-half stoppage time for the Premier League side in Philadelphia.

    Read Also:Trabzonspor Chief Blasts Southampton Over ‘Endless Demands’ For Onuachu

    After a less than comfortable first half for Chelsea, they were convincing winners in the second half, and Tyrique George added a third seconds before full time.

    They have advanced to the last 16 as Group D runners-up and will face Benfica in Charlotte on Saturday.

    In the other game, Flamengo played out a 1-1 draw against Los Angeles at the ongoing Club World Cup.


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad