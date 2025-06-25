Osimhen Is A Mediocre Footballer –Flores

Former Italy U-21 and Napoli forward, Antonio Floro Flores has described Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as a mediocre footballer.
Recall that the Nigerian international joined Napoli in 2020 before helping the team to win the Serie A title in 2023.
In 2024, Osimhen left Napoli to join Turkish giant Galatasaray on loan.
Speaking with Kiss Kiss Napoli, Flores stated that Napoli made Osimhen and should show some respect to the club.
“Osimhen? He has to go to Saudi Arabia. I’m tired of talking about him. I get annoyed talking about a mediocre footballer. He only did well for one year,” Flores continued.
“We’re talking about a character that bothers me. A man that leaves a city that made him what he his.
“Not even his mother knew him, and yet, he allowed himself to remove the Napoli shirts from his intagram profile.
“If I was his agent, I’d take him to Saudi Arabia. I don’t think he knows this, but he’s not a champion.
“He’s not De Bruyne it’s about the story. Look at Fabio Quagliarella, see how many seasons he did in the Serie A and Serie B, that tells you what a footballer he is,” the-ex-Sassuolo forward concluded.
Listen! Antonio Flore Flores or whatever you call yourself,you have no right to qualify our own Victor Osimhen in those unprintable and negative adjectives. For a professional to describe another professional as “a mediocre footballer ” portrays you as a big fool.
Victor Osimhen is a Champion. He has been African Footballer of the Year Without him SSC Napoli could not win the Serial A Scudetto for many years. He came and and his goals won it for Diego Maradona”s former club. He is currently a very important member of the Nigerian national team .
Antonio Flore Flores, a glance at your own profile shows you as the real mediocre footballer.vaJust 5 appearances for the Italy U21(not even the Azzurris full squad) and. “a mediocre” one goal to show for it. You have not played in the European Championship,you have not played at the FIFA World Cup, and you have not achieved anything as a coach. Next time ,learn how to control your mouth. Leave Osimhen alone to sort out his club future.
And they want us to break the bank for a mediocre player…
They want us to sign for 1 billion pounds.. lmao
Throwing up blames that if he was a Brazilian they would have signed him for 1 trillion pounds lmao….
They think white folks are fools…
A player who had only one good fluke season for Napoli then went to a mediocre league (tolotolo league) twice he became injured and it took him dozen of games before he started scoring in a mediocre league ( I mean I remember some folks were all here begin him to start scoring)
Hahahaha…..former Italy U21 stirker….former Napoli striker….former Sassuolo Striker……LMAOoo
I guess these where all his achievements in football……the real mediocre here…..LMAOoo
Napoli didn’t make Osimhen, Osimhen made Napoli……they never won jack shit for 30 years until he fired them to a league title, becoming the league’s top scorer without being a penalty or freelick taker for the club….LMAOoo
Oga Flores, shebi you sef play for Napoli….how far…???
Osimhen is a mediocre…..we agree…LMAOoo, but you have never and will never achieve what that mediocre has achieved……you never ever debuted for the Italian national team all your life…..LMAOoo
Ive noticed those who call Osimhen mediocre have a common trend in their life……FAILURE…..LMAOoo.
Most of them are failures who are frustrated osimhen has the type of life the dreamed of having but never had.
On the contrary, those who acknowledge osimhen’s greatness are true greats too……the likes of Drogba, Mikel, Scholes, Ferdinand, Gallas, Cole etc…….as they say, Real knows Real
And lets quickly test this collosal failire’s hypothesis…….76 goals and 18 assists in 4 seasons for a striker who was neither the penalty taker nor the freekick taker for the club is nearly 20 goals and 5 assist per season……LMAOoo…..quite clear he wasnt good for just one season…LMAOoo. Hatred and Jealousy can really amplify the stupidity in a person ey….LMAOoo
Oga flores how market, what is your own Napoli scorecard……wait for it…..3 goals in 67 appearances across 4 seasons……LMAOoo. Your seasons best all the 20yrs of your career running between Serie A to B to C was that season whn you score 14 goals in the Serie B……LMAOoo. No wonder the riffraff was even mentioning serie B…LMAOoo
So we see where your frustration is coming from bro. Well feel your pains….LMAOoo. That 250k Napoli is forking out per week on a “mediocre” player is really painful. Another team somewhere is ready to shell out nearly 3 times that amount just to have that “mediocre” on their team…..LMAOoo
May God make my children and children’s children mediocres like Osimhen if their mediocrity can be yielding up to €700k on a weekly basis……LMAOoo
Osimhen should have continued to lick the door posts of Napoli after being racially abused by the same club……LMAOoo.