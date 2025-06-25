Osimhen Is A Mediocre Footballer –Flores

Former Italy U-21 and Napoli forward, Antonio Floro Flores has described Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as a mediocre footballer.



Recall that the Nigerian international joined Napoli in 2020 before helping the team to win the Serie A title in 2023.



In 2024, Osimhen left Napoli to join Turkish giant Galatasaray on loan.



Speaking with Kiss Kiss Napoli, Flores stated that Napoli made Osimhen and should show some respect to the club.

“Osimhen? He has to go to Saudi Arabia. I’m tired of talking about him. I get annoyed talking about a mediocre footballer. He only did well for one year,” Flores continued.



“We’re talking about a character that bothers me. A man that leaves a city that made him what he his.



“Not even his mother knew him, and yet, he allowed himself to remove the Napoli shirts from his intagram profile.



“If I was his agent, I’d take him to Saudi Arabia. I don’t think he knows this, but he’s not a champion.



“He’s not De Bruyne it’s about the story. Look at Fabio Quagliarella, see how many seasons he did in the Serie A and Serie B, that tells you what a footballer he is,” the-ex-Sassuolo forward concluded.







