Simon Pens Farewell Message To Nantes Ahead Paris FC Move

Moses Simon has penned an emotional farewell message to Nantes fans ahead of his move to Paris FC, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria international completed his medical at Paris FC on Tuesday.

The newly promoted Ligue 1 club will pay Nantes €7m to secure his services.

Simon is expected to sign a three-year contract with Paris FC.

Read Also:Trabzonspor Chief Blasts Southampton Over ‘Endless Demands’ For Onuachu

The talented winger confirmed his departure with a message to Nantes on the social media.

“Six seasons of giving it your all with your heart. Sprints, crosses, thrill and etched memories. Thank you FC Nantes, thank you Beaujoire. I leave with pride and a piece of this club in my heart,” he wrote on X.

The 29-year-old joined Antoine Kamboure’s side on loan from Spanish club Levante in 2019.

The move was made permanent the following season following his impressive performance for the club.

He scored 28 goals in 151 league appearances for the Canaries.

By Adeboye Amosu



