NPFL: Edidiong Targets Big Performance Against Former Club Remo Stars

Enyimba forward Ezekiel Edidiong is looking forward to Sunday’s Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 36 encounter against his former club, Remo Stars.

The two clubs are battling to escape relegation from the top-flight this season.

Enyimba and Remo Stars both have 43 points, occupying 13th and 16th positions respectively.

Edidiong joined Enyimba from the reigning champions at the start of the season.

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Despite his previous ties to Remo Stars, the striker has made it clear that his allegiance now belongs to the People’s Elephant.

“I have beautiful memory of my time at Remo Stars and I am looking forward to playing against them this weekend,” Edidiong told the club’s media.

‎“I feel a bit emotional regarding the memories I had with them but right now the pride of the People’s Elephant is my priority.”

Edidiong urged Enyimba supporters to turn out in large numbers and rally behind the team to secure victory.

‎“I want to call on the esteemed fans of Enyimba to turn up in their numbers and support us as we go for a non-negotiable three points against Remo Stars,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu





