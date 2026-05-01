Yamal, Olise Are Unique In Their Own Craft –Osimhen

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has disclosed that Barcelona star Lamine Yamal and Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise are unique in their style of playing football.



Recall that the two have obviously been among the best left-footed wingers in the world this season, dazzling in La Liga and the Bundesliga as well as the UEFA Champions League.



Speaking with Berneese, the Nigerian international stated that it will be difficult to pick the best player due to their unique way of playing.



“That’s a tough one. Permit me to pick both,” Osimhen said in a quick-fire session with Berneese.

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“These guys are unique in their own craft. I think they’re almost similar because they use the same foot.



“The way they read the game is different, so picking one is doing a huge disservice to the other. I’ll go for both.



“It’s the same thing with Messi and Ronaldo. I go for both. I’ve never chosen any of them individually.



“Those two guys have been up there for almost 20 years. Some people compare, but for me, I love both, and I have to thank them for what they’ve done for football,” the 2023 CAF Player of the Year concluded

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Bayern Munich 1.27 1xbet X Draw 7.01 1xbet 1. FC Heidenheim 11.6 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Bayern Munchen -1.5 In 4 of the last 5 meetings against Bayern Munchen, Heidenheim has lost by at least 2 goals. Over 1.5 goals All of the last 3 meetings hosted by Bayern Munchen against Heidenheim ended with more than 1.5 goals. Heidenheim over 0.5 goals Heidenheim scored more than 0.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 away matches.



