EPL: Show Some Level Of Determination –Arteta Speaks Ahead Arsenal Vs Fulham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has advised his players to show some level of hunger and absolute focus as the Gunners prepare to host Fulham in a critical Premier League title showdown.



The Gunners are sitting three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the standings following last weekend’s 1-0 win over Newcastle United.



However, in a chat with the club’s website, Arteta expressed confidence in the squad’s depth, noting their capacity to remain competitive during a tense final stretch where they aim for a six-point lead at the top.

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“Let’s keep doing what we have been doing all season, and bring that energy. That passion and together we can make it happen.”



“Emotions for sure we have to manage in the right way. But I want to put more emphasis on showing that desire, that hunger that we have shown all season. We have only four games left and everything to play for, so it doesn’t get better than that.



“Focus on Fulham and hunger. Hunger to compete, hunger to play, hunger to win. Hunger to be closer to achieve our dream.”



