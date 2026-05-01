2026 U-20 WWCQ: Five Key Facts About Nigeria vs Malawi

Nigeria’s U-20 women’s team, the Falconets, are on the brink of yet another historic milestone as they prepare to host Malawi in the decisive final round of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers. With a flawless qualification record dating back to the tournament’s inception, the seven-time African champions are once again poised to underline their pedigree on the continental stage.



The first-leg encounter on Saturday, May 2 2026, at Remo Stars Stadium Ikenne presents a crucial opportunity for Nigeria to assert dominance early and move closer to securing a 12th consecutive appearance at the global showpiece. Having combined attacking efficiency with defensive solidity throughout the qualifiers, the Falconets enter the tie as favourites, but remain wary of a Malawian side eager to upset the odds.



Malawi’s “Young Scorchers” arrive with growing confidence and valuable international exposure, setting up what promises to be a competitive clash. For the Falconets, however, the objective is clear: maintain their perfect campaign, deliver a commanding home performance, and take a significant step towards extending their remarkable World Cup legacy.

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Completesports.com‘s AUGUSTINE AKHILOMEN highlights five important facts to know about Nigeria vs Malawi.





Nigeria’s Quest for a Perfect Record (12/12)



Nigeria is aiming for their 12th consecutive appearance at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, having qualified for and participated in all previous editions since the competition’s inception 24 years ago.



The team has reached the knockout stages nine times, demonstrating consistent competitive ability.



The Falconets are in the final round of the 2026 qualifiers, aiming for their 12th consecutive appearance.



Formidable Qualifying Run



The Falconets have maintained an unbeaten record in the 2026 qualifying series, advancing to the final round by beating Senegal (3–1 aggregate) and Rwanda (5–0 aggregate).

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In these rounds, they scored eight goals and conceded only one, showing their attacking prowess against other African opposition.



Nigeria’s Biggest Achievements



Nigeria’s biggest achievements at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup include finishing as runners-up (silver medallists) twice, in 2010 and 2014.



In 2010, the Falconets lost 3–0 to Germany in the final, and four years later, Germany won the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup by defeating Nigeria 1–0 after extra time in the final.



Perfect Group Stage



In 2022, the Falconets achieved a significant milestone by securing a 100% record (nine points) in the group stage, only the second team (along with Japan) to do so.



This milestone was achieved during the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

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Nigeria defeated France (1–0), South Korea (1–0), and Canada (3–1) to finish top of Group C with a perfect nine points, marking their first time achieving this feat in the tournament’s history.



Malawi’s Elite Experience



The Malawian side, the “Young Scorchers”, includes four key players — Leticia Chinyamula, Olivia Phikani, Sarah Mlimbika, and Esther Maulidi — who featured for the senior national team in the recent FIFA Series in Kenya.



Malawi have shown strong attacking capability, particularly in their 5–1 home win against Guinea-Bissau.











