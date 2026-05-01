2026 U-20 WWCQ: Falconets Coach Targets High Scoreline Win Against Malawi

Head coach of Nigeria’s Falconets Moses Aduku is targeting a high scoreline win in Saturday’s 2026 FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup final round qualifier against Malawi in Ikenne, Ogun State on Saturday.

Speaking in Friday’s pre-match press conference, Aduku said he and his crew have studied the Malawians and know their strong areas and weaknesses.

He played down Malawi’s wide margin win against Guinea-Bissau in the third round, stating that the Southern African team will this time be at the receiving end of a heavy defeat.

“No two games are the same, yes they scored six goals in their last game, we watched the game and we saw their strength and weakness and we will work towards it, we will counter it. The six we are looking at will be in the opposite.

“The Malawians are not a bad team, for them to win 6-1 shows how good they are but we can’t wait for tomorrow to come. Yes they scored six goals in the previous round but we cannot allow them to score a goal not to talk of scoring six goals.”

Also Read: 2026 U-20 WWCQ: Five Key Facts About Nigeria vs Malawi

The former Nigeria international recollected the surprise by football fans when the Falconets could only manage a 1-0 home win against Senegal in the third round before eventually progressing into the final round of the qualifiers.

He said:”I know when we beat Senegal 1-0 (in the first leg of the third round) it was difficult for Nigerians to believe that we can come out with such result but to God be the glory we got the result.

Asked if his team is under pressure knowing the winner over two legs will qualify for the World Cup in Poland, Aduku added:”Even it’s the first game there’s always pressure but it’s not on the players it’s on me but I think I’ve been able to take care of the pressure.

“The important thing is that the focus of the players is very good in training. I don’t have fear that the girls will not perform we just need Nigerians to pray for us and keep believing in the team and be patient with the team.”

By James Agberebi in Ikenne



