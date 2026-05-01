Nottingham Forest Boss Gives Injury Update On Aina

Nottingham Forest head coach Vitor Pereira remains hopeful Ola Aina will be ready to face Chelsea on Monday.

Aina was substituted in the second half of Forest’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa at the City Ground on Thursday night after receiving treatment.

Pereira remain hopeful the Nigeria international will be available for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

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“I said to him (Aina), I’m sorry but it’s impossible for you to be injured! He said he will be in the right condition, and I hope he will,”Pereira told the club’s official website.

The Forest boss highlighted the importance of having fully fit players available and said he hopes to have some good news on availability before the trip to west London.

“Honestly, I don’t know (if any players will return from injury). We had bad luck to lose two wingers in Callum and Dan. We’ve had bad luck to lose two centre-backs in Murillo and Jair, and Sangaré,” he added.

“This is a big opportunity for the players who are working hard to play and to prove they are in the right condition to help us in this special moment of the season.”

By Adeboye Amosu



