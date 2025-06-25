FIFA CWC: Mamelodi Sundowns Crash Out After 0-0 Draw With Fluminense

South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns have crashed out of this year’s FIFA Club World Cup after playing 0-0 draw with Fluminense in their final Group F game on Wednesday.

The result means all four African representatives – Sundowns, Al Ahly, Wydad Casablanca and Esperance have been knocked out.

Fluminense now joins Flamengo, Corinthians and Palmeiras in the round of 16.

Going into the tie, Sundowns needed to win to progress while Fluminense needed to avoid defeat to advance.

In the group’s other fixture Borussia Dortmund narrowly beat South Korean side Ulsan HD 1-0 to qualify for the last 16 of the Club World Cup as Group F winners.

Niko Kovac’s side came into the final group game in Cincinnati knowing a point would take them through to the knockout stage.

After topping the group, Dortmund will face the runners-up in Group E in the last 16 on 2 July.

Inter Milan currently occupy that position, but they face leaders Argentina’s River Plate on Thursday.

Fluminense will take on the Group E winners on 30 June in Charlotte.



