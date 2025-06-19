Close Menu
    FIFA CWC: Palmeiras Overcome Al Ahly To Clinch First Win

    Two second-half goals proved enough for Palmeiras to secure their first win of the FIFA Club World Cup over Al Ahly.

    The Brazilians moved top of Group A with the victory.

    Al Ahly dominated the opening exchanges but failed to find a breakthrough.

    Rafael Veiga was sent off for a tackle on Zizo in the 37th minute, however after consultation with the pitch-side monitor, referee Anthony Taylor reversed his decision and instead produced a yellow.

    Palmeiras broke the deadlock shortly after half-time when Al Ahly defender Achraf Dari headed a free-kick into his own net.

    Substitute Jose Lopez doubled their advantage 10 minutes later.

    Palmeiras will face Inter Miami in their next game, while Al Ahly will be up against Porto.

