FIFA CWC: Pedro, Enzo On Target In Chelsea’s Win Over Los Angeles FC

Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez were on target as Chelsea started their campaign at the Club World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Los Angeles FC at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

Los Angeles made a bright start to the game, but Chelsea latter settled into their passing rhythm.

Hugo Lloris made an easy save from Nicolas Jackson’s effort after 10 minutes.

The former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper also denied Noni Madueke few minutes later.

Pedro Neto however gave Chelsea the lead 11 minutes before the break.

The Portugal international received a pass from Jackson, and sent defender Ryan Hollingshead to the ground before firing past Lloris.

Denis Bouanga missed the chance to equalise for Los Angeles in the 54th when his shot was well saved by Robert Sanchez.

Substitutes Fernandez and Liam Delap combined for Chelsea’s second goal in the 79th minute.

Delap sent in a superb cross to Fernandez, who slotted home from inside the box.

Neto was named Man of the Match after the game.

Flamengo of Brazil and Tunisian club Esperance will clash in the other group game later in the day.

Chelsea will face Philadelphia in their next game on Friday, while Los Angeles FC will play Esperance later that day in Nashville.

By Adeboye Amosu




