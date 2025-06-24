FIFA CWC: Sanusi Benched Again As Porto Crash Out After Thrilling 4-4 Draw With Al Ahly

Super Eagles defender Zaidu Sanusi was once again benched as FC Porto played a 4-4 draw with Al Ahly and exited this year’s FIFA Club World Cup early Tuesday morning.

Sanusi failed to make an appearance for the Portuguese giants, as he was an unused substitute in all Porto’s three Group A encounters.

Al Ahly’s Wessam Abou Ali was the standout performer in the pulsating tie as he bagged a hat-trick, which was not enough to seal a round of 16 ticket for his side.

Going into the fixture, Porto and Al Ahly needed to win and hoped one of Inter Miami and Palmeiras lose in the other Group A tie to stand a chance to progress.

While Porto and Al Ahly ended 4-4, a result that was not good enough for both sides, Inter Miami and Palmeiras also settled for a 2-2 draw, and advanced into the round of 16.

Porto went into the match having lost one and drawn one of their opening two group ties while Al Ahly drew one and lost one.

Al Ahly opened the scoring in the 15th through Ali but Mora equalised for Porto on 23 minutes.

Ali bagged his second goal by putting Al Ahly 2-1 ahead in the second minute of first half added time.

Five minutes into the second half William Gomes drew Porto level but Ali completed his hat-trick as he converted a 51st minute penalty to make it 3-2 for the Egyptian giants.

Spanish-born Nigerian striker Samu Aghehowa, who came on in the second half got Porto back in the game as he made it 3-3 on 53 minutes while Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane restored Al Ahly’s lead by making it 4-3.

With just one minute left to play Porto, for the fourth time in the thrilling encounter, equalised through Pepe to force a 4-4 draw.

By James Agberebi



