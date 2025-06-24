FIFA CWC: Messi To Face Former Club PSG In Round Of 16

Lionel Messi will face his former club Paris Saint-Germain after his Inter Miami side reached the last 16 of the Club World Cup with a 2-2 draw with Palmeiras on Tuesday morning.

The Brazilian club came from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw, a result which was enough to secure both teams a place in the knock-out stages.

Goals from Tadeo Allende and Luis Suarez had Miami on course for a second surprise victory in the tournament after their 2-1 win against Porto.

But the Brazilian side struck twice in the last 10 minutes through Paulinho and Mauricio to guarantee their place in the next round.

Few expected Miami to make it out of the group but they now face the European champions while it will be a Brazilian affair as Palmeiras will battle Botofogo.

For Messi, who celebrates his 38th birthday on Tuesday, the tie in Atlanta will see him face his former club PSG for the first time since leaving them to join Miami in 2023.

The result meant that Egyptian club Al Ahly and Porto were both eliminated despite producing a highly entertaining 4-4 draw.

Despite having the likes of Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in their ranks, PSG failed to land the UEFA Champions League, only managing to secure the league domestic Cup titles.

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe left and the Ligue 1 giants eventually landed their first-ever Champions League trophy, thanks to a dominant 5-0 win against Inter Milan in the final.

The club became the second French club, after Olympique Marseille in 1993, to be crowned Champions League winners.



