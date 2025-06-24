Genk Coach Provides Update On Arokodare’s Future

KRC Genk head coach Thorsten Fink has said the club is yet to receive any offer for forward Tolu Arokodare, Completesports.com reports.

Arokodare has been tipped to leave the Belgian Pro League outfit this summer following his stellar performances for the club last season.

The 24-year-old was top scorer in the Belgian Pro League with 21 goals and five assists from 40 league outings.

The Nigeria international has drawn interest from clubs in England, Germany, and Turkey.

Genk have also indicated their desire to sell the player but for the right price.

The Smurfs will reportedly demand around €20m from interested suitors.

Fink, who persuaded Arokodare to stay at the club last summer declared that no club has indicated interest

in signing the former Cologne star.

“As long as nothing happens, it’s just rumours,” the coach told TV Limburg.

Genk resume pre-season training last week but Arokodare is still holidaying in Nigeria.

By Adeboye Amosu



