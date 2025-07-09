FIFA CWC: We Suffered Against PSG –Madrid Coach, Alonso

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has admitted his players auffered in the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday’s semi-final clash at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Madrid bowed out of the tournament at the semi final stage after being hammered 4-0 by UEFA Champions League winners PSG in New Jersey.

Defensive errors had Real Madrid on the back foot from the start, but in reality, they never got close to Luis Enrique’s red-hot team.

After cruising to the final four, Real Madrid were unable to match PSG, and Alonso will spend the coming weeks focusing on how and where to improve.

Reflecting on the outcome of the encounter, Alonso was clear in his view of where his team are right now and he believes they are not even close to PSG’s current level.

“There’s a lot to analyse and learn from. We now know where we are, and where to look, and where we want to be and prepare for it,” the former Bayer Leverkusen coach was quoted on Football Espana

“PSG are a team. We have just begun our journey. We suffered and it was difficult. There are many things we want to do better. It hurts today.

“This is the last game of the 2024/25 season. Our season now starts in August.”



