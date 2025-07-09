Kanu Defends Enyimba Reforms, Urges Critics To Be Fair And Supportive

‘We Met No Office, No Camp, No Training Pitch’ – Kanu Reveals

Nwankwo Kanu, Executive Chairman of the Enyimba Management Committee, has urged critics of the club to be fair and objective in assessing the reforms currently underway, Completesports.com reports.

Speaking in Asaba, venue of the ongoing NNL Super 8 Promotion Playoffs, the FIFA/UNICEF Ambassador and two-time African Player of the Year called for understanding and support rather than condemnation of the club’s management under his leadership.

‘Enyimba Is An Institution’ – Kanu Reflects On Club’s Legacy

Kanu, a UEFA Champions League winner with Ajax and former Arsenal forward, likened Enyimba to a barracks—where the institution remains even after personnel change. He emphasised that individuals should be judged by the legacy they leave behind. Kanu is already plotting Enyimba glorious outing in 2025/2026 season.

According to him, critics should acknowledge the challenges the current board inherited and appreciate the ongoing efforts to rebuild the club’s foundation.

Inherited Challenges: ‘Even Enyimba Trophies Were In Someone’s House’

“When I came on board, I met an Enyimba that had no proper office, no players’ camp, no clubhouse, no dedicated training pitch, no feeder teams. Even the trophies won by the club were packed in someone’s house,” an emotional Kanu revealed.

“We have started taking concrete steps to correct these anomalies. We’re determined to transform the club into the professional team it ought to be.”

Rebuilding With Sustainable Structures

The Nigerian football legend noted that despite Enyimba’s status as the country’s most successful club on paper, its internal structure did not reflect such prestige.

“People are not informed about the true state of Enyimba. We are not where we want to be yet, but we are putting sustainable structures in place.”

He added: “We now have genuine youth teams to groom future stars, and work is ongoing to unveil a formal club office and clubhouse that will mark Enyimba as true giants—both in Nigeria and across Africa.”

‘This Board Deserves Commendation, Not Condemnation’ – Kanu

Kanu stressed that restoring Enyimba’s glory is a long-term project requiring patience, support, and constructive criticism from all stakeholders.

“Enyimba is a great club and should be the greatest in Nigeria—not just in terms of trophies, but in structure and professionalism. That’s what we are building towards. For this, I believe this board deserves commendation, not condemnation,” he said.

Praise For NNL Leadership

Kanu also commended the Nigeria National League (NNL) for hosting what he described as a “decent and inspiring” NNL Super 8 tournament in Asaba.

He was particularly full of praise for the league’s leadership under veteran journalist George Aluo, applauding their commitment to grassroots football development in the country.

By Sab Osuji