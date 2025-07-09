FIFA CWC: PSG Outclass Madrid 4-0 To Set Up Final Clash With Chelsea

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 in the second semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday.

The Parisien have now set up a final clash with 2021 Club World Cup winners Chelsea.

A brace from Fabian Ruiz, goals from Ousmane Dembele and substitute Goncalo Ramos capped a dominant display by PSG.

After going close on two occasions to take the lead, PSG finally broke the deadlock in the sixth minute thanks to Ruiz.

Federico Valverde was robbed of the ball by Dembele inside the box but the French forward was fouled by Thibaut Courtois but Ruiz slotted home as the referee played the advantage.

Just three minutes later Madrid were made to pay for another error this time Antonio Rudiger who was punished by Dembele.

Rudiger received a pass close to the centre circle but misfired with Dembele pouncing on the ball, raced towards goal and hit a low left-foot strike to make it 2-0.

In the 24th minute Ruiz grabbed his second goal to put PSG 3-0 ahead, as he collected a pass from Achraf Hakimi, beat his marker and volleyed past Courtois.

With three minutes left to the end of the encounter Ramos completed the rout, gathering a pass from Bradley Barcola and slamming into the roof of the net.



