NPFL: Dogo Vows To Make El-kanemi Warriors Strong Force Again

Kabiru Dogo has promised to help transform El-kanemi Warriors to a strong force in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL.

Dogo was appointed technical adviser of the Maiduguri club last week.

The young tactician takes over from Aliyu Zubairu, who left the position in May following the expiration of his two-year contract.

“Insha Allah, we are determined to build a strong team that can compete favourably in the coming season,” Dogo told the club’s media.

“I’m ready to give my all to ensure that El-Kanemi Warriors returns to its rightful place among Nigeria’s elite clubs.”

With a wealth of experience in the Nigerian football league, Dogo’s leadership is expected to be a key asset in building a competitive and resilient team.

Having previously managed top-tier clubs such as Wikki Tourists, Kwara United, and Nasarawa United, his tactical expertise and deep understanding of the league will serve as a significant advantage for El-kanemi Warriors.

