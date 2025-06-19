Flying Eagles To Compete At Maiden WAFU B U-20 Cup Of Nations

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria will take part in the inaugural edition of the WAFU B U-20 Cup of Nations.

Ghana will host the competition from Thursday, 10 July to Wednesday, 24 July , 2025.

The tournament, originally scheduled to take place in Prampram from June 15-30, 2025, was postponed to ensure the best possible conditions for the tournament.

The championship will now be competed amongst countries in WAFU B only.

‘’We are writing to inform you that the WAFU-B U20 Boys’ Cup will now take place from Thursday, July 10 to Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Accra, Ghana.

“This period has been selected to ensure the smooth running of the competition, following the necessary adjustments after the postponement of the U20 Boys’ Cup of both WAFU A & B.

“We aim to provide the best possible experience for all seven (7) of our Member Associations’’ a statement from the WAFU B Secretariat stated.

The Flying Eagles will use the competition as part of their preparation for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

Cote d’Ivoire, Niger, Burkina Faso, Togo and Benin are the other countries that will take part in the tournament.

By Adeboye Amosu




