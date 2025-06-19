NPFL: Findi Tasks Players As Rivers United Gear Up For New Season

Rivers United technical manager Finidi George has tasked his players to remain focused as they start preparation for the new season.

The Port Harcourt club started pre season training at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Monday.

25 players took part in the exercise which was supervised by Finidi, and his assistants.

The gaffer emphasised the importance of getting ready for the task ahead.

Read Also:Can The Super Falcons Reclaim The WAFCON Title In Morocco?

“I welcome you back from the off season break. Now it’s time to get ourselves ready for the task ahead of time. welcome back,” he was quoted by the club’s media.

Rivers United finished second in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, last term.

They will also compete in the CAF Champions League next season.

The 2025/26 NPFL season will commence on Friday, 22 August, 2025.

By Adeboye Amosu





