Can The Super Falcons Reclaim The WAFCON Title In Morocco?

Get ready for Complete Sport insight, analysis and coverage of the Nigeria Super Falcons at the Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco. Follow Complete Sport for all the latest updates and highlights!

Topics Discussed in Video;

*The Super Falcons Of Nigeria Are Gearing Up For The Women’s Africa Cup Of Nations In Morocco

*Assessment Of Justin Madugu Since He Succeeded Randy Waldrum As Super Falcons Head Coach

*Should Asisat Oshoala Be Included Back To The Team Ahead Of The Tournament?

Related: Expert Analysis Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles READY For Rwanda And South Africa?

USEFUL LINKS

WAFCON 2024: NFF Backs Super Falcons To Win Tenth Title In Morocco

✅ https://www.completesports.com/wafcon-2024-nff-deepens-support-for-super-falcons-with-launch-of-mission-x-campaign/

WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons To Face Ghana In Friendly

✅ https://www.completesports.com/wafcon-2024-super-falcons-to-face-ghana-in-friendly/

Don’t forget to LIKE , SHARE, and SUBSCRIBE for more in-depth coverage of WAFCON 2024!

——————————————————————-

Subscribe to Complete Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/completesportstv

Follow – Complete Sports Nigeria on Social Media:

Follow on X: https://x.com/CompleteSportNG

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/completesportsnigeria/

Like on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/completesportsnigeria/

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/complete-sports-nigeria/

Follow on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/completesportsnigeria/

*Kindly download our App*

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/complete-sports/id1465658390

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.complete.sports

———————————————————–

Complete Sports is Nigeria’s No1. Sports daily. Its is published by Complete Communications Limited (CCL). Complete Sports is the most widely read paper in Nigeria in the newspaper category (Media Fact 2012). Other products from CCL is Complete Football magazine, i-Soccer, Total Chelsea and our website www.completesports.com. CCL also has Complete Sports studio; a Hi-Def studio which is fully functional. Complete Sports Studio produces Sports Planet which is a 15 minutes radio show, it is aired on The Beat fm 99.9FM thrice a week; on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 6:45pm and on Nigeria Info 99.3FM on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday at 5:45pm. For enquiries send e-mail to [email protected]

#CompleteSports #Nigeria #NFF #SuperFalcons #AFCON #Morocco #JustinMadugu #AsisatOshoala



