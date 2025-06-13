Expert Analysis Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles READY For Rwanda And South Africa?

Get expert analysis on Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles as they prepare for their upcoming matches against Rwanda and South Africa. Are they ready to dominate the field? Tune in to find out!

Topics Discussed in Video;

*Super Eagles Come Out Unscathed In The Unity Cup And Friendly Match Ahead Of Their Remaining 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

*Is Portugal’s UEFA Nations League Victory Enough For Cristiano Ronaldo Having Ballon d’Or Shouts?

*Coco Gauff Wins The 2025 French Open Title

*Can Gauff Equate Or Surpass Serena Williams’ Legacy In Tennis?

Related: Match Preview: Russia vs Nigeria Which Team Will DOMINATE On The Field

USEFUL LINKS

Lookman Nominated For Atalanta’s Goal Of The Season

✅ https://www.completesports.com/lookman-nominated-for-atalantas-goal-of-the-season/

Chelle’s Magic Touch: Iloenyosi Sees Bright Future For Super Eagles

✅ https://www.completesports.com/chelles-magic-touch-iloenyosi-sees-bright-future-for-super-eagles/

Don’t forget to LIKE , SHARE, and SUBSCRIBE for more in-depth football coverage and Nigerian talent spotlights!

——————————————————————-

Subscribe to Complete Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/completesportstv

Follow – Complete Sports Nigeria on Social Media:

Follow on X: https://x.com/CompleteSportNG

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/completesportsnigeria/

Like on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/completesportsnigeria/

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/complete-sports-nigeria/

Follow on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/completesportsnigeria/

*Kindly download our App*

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/complete-sports/id1465658390

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.complete.sports

———————————————————–

Complete Sports is Nigeria’s No1. Sports daily. Its is published by Complete Communications Limited (CCL). Complete Sports is the most widely read paper in Nigeria in the newspaper category (Media Fact 2012). Other products from CCL is Complete Football magazine, i-Soccer, Total Chelsea and our website www.completesports.com. CCL also has Complete Sports studio; a Hi-Def studio which is fully functional. Complete Sports Studio produces Sports Planet which is a 15 minutes radio show, it is aired on The Beat fm 99.9FM thrice a week; on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 6:45pm and on Nigeria Info 99.3FM on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday at 5:45pm. For enquiries send e-mail to [email protected]

#CompleteSports #Nigeria #NFF #WorldCupQualifiers #SouthAfrica #Rwanda #SuperEagles



