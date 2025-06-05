Match Preview: Russia vs Nigeria Which Team Will DOMINATE On The Field

Get ready for the exciting international friendly match between Russia and Nigeria! Watch this preview to see which team will dominate on the field. Don’t miss out on all the action!

Topics Discussed in Video;

*The Super Eagles Of Nigeria Set For An International Friendly Match Against Russia

*Review Of Nigeria’s Success In The 2025 Unity Cup

*Has Cyriel Dessers Done Enough For Regular Minutes For The Super Eagles?

*Should Eric Chelle Make Changes To His Side Ahead Of The Game Against Russia?

Related: Can The Flying Eagles FLY High In U-20 World Cup After Strong AFCON Run?

USEFUL LINKS

Chelle Must Not Give Automatic Jersey To Any Player In Eagles –ABS FC’s Director Of Football

✅ https://www.completesports.com/chelle-must-not-give-automatic-jersey-to-any-player-in-eagles-abs-fcs-director-of-football/

All 20 Super Eagles Players In Camp For Russia Friendly Match

✅ https://www.completesports.com/all-20-super-eagles-players-in-camp-for-russia-friendly-match/

Don’t forget to LIKE , SHARE, and SUBSCRIBE for more in-depth football coverage and Nigerian talent spotlights!

——————————————————————-

Subscribe to Complete Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/completesportstv

Follow – Complete Sports Nigeria on Social Media:

Follow on X: https://x.com/CompleteSportNG

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/completesportsnigeria/

Like on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/completesportsnigeria/

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/complete-sports-nigeria/

Follow on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/completesportsnigeria/

*Kindly download our App*

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/complete-sports/id1465658390

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.complete.sports

———————————————————–

Complete Sports is Nigeria’s No1. Sports daily. Its is published by Complete Communications Limited (CCL). Complete Sports is the most widely read paper in Nigeria in the newspaper category (Media Fact 2012). Other products from CCL is Complete Football magazine, i-Soccer, Total Chelsea and our website www.completesports.com. CCL also has Complete Sports studio; a Hi-Def studio which is fully functional. Complete Sports Studio produces Sports Planet which is a 15 minutes radio show, it is aired on The Beat fm 99.9FM thrice a week; on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 6:45pm and on Nigeria Info 99.3FM on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday at 5:45pm. For enquiries send e-mail to [email protected]

#CompleteSports #Nigeria #NFF #InternationalFriendly #MatchPreview #RussiaVsNigeria #SuperEagles



