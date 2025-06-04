Close Menu
    Chelle Must Not Give Automatic Jersey To Any Player In Eagles –ABS FC’s Director Of Football

    Austin AkhilomenBy 1 Comment1 Min Read

    The Director of Football, Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS FC), Chief Alloy Chukwuemeka has urged the Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle not to give any player automatic shirt.

    He made this known at the backdrop of the team’s triumph at the just concluded Unity Cup, where the Super Eagles defeated Jamaica 5-4 on penalties after the game had ended 2-2 on regulation time.

    In a chat with Daily Trust, Chukwuemeka believed that the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) players have proved their worth in the Super Eagles and should be given the opportunity to compete for jersey in the senior national team.

    “Chelle’ actions have clearly revealed that Nigeria as the football destination of Africa is blessed with talented players that can rise to any situation and excel.

    “There should not be any automatic jersey for any player in the Super Eagles because quality players abound in the country.”


    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    1 Comment

    1. TALK UR OWN on

      WE ALL SEE THE IMPACT SOMAILA, AGU, OGBU, FREDERICK, UCHE-CHRISANTUS, DESSERS MADE ON THE FIELD IN UNITY CUP.
      IF ERIC CHELLE WANT TO SUCCEED WITH SUPER EAGLE TEAM, HE SHOULD NOT INVITE PLAYERS BASE ON USELESS EXPERIENCE,
      NAMES, EGOS OR SENIORITY .
      HE SHOULD INVITE PLAYERS BASE ON PRESENT FORM, QUALITY & POTENTIAL.
      THE LIKE OF IZOHO, MUSA, OMERUO, ONUACHU, NDIDI, IHEANACHO, ARIBO SHOULD GIVE WAY FOR NEW PLAYERS. NIGERIAN APPRECIATE THEIR PAST IMPACT THEY HAVE MADE.
      If we look at it critically, most of this players do didn’t function 40% on field of play in AFCON 2923, AND NIGERIA TEAM REACH FINAL OF AFCON. THIS MEANS THAT THEIR SERVICES IS NO LONGER NEEDED IN SUPER EAGLE AGAIN.

