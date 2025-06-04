Chelle Must Not Give Automatic Jersey To Any Player In Eagles –ABS FC’s Director Of Football

The Director of Football, Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS FC), Chief Alloy Chukwuemeka has urged the Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle not to give any player automatic shirt.



He made this known at the backdrop of the team’s triumph at the just concluded Unity Cup, where the Super Eagles defeated Jamaica 5-4 on penalties after the game had ended 2-2 on regulation time.

In a chat with Daily Trust, Chukwuemeka believed that the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) players have proved their worth in the Super Eagles and should be given the opportunity to compete for jersey in the senior national team.



“Chelle’ actions have clearly revealed that Nigeria as the football destination of Africa is blessed with talented players that can rise to any situation and excel.



“There should not be any automatic jersey for any player in the Super Eagles because quality players abound in the country.”



