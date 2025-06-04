Simon Open To Premier League Transfer

Moses Simon has not ruled out the possibility of leaving Ligue 1 club Nantes this summer.

The Nigeria international however expressed deep affection for the Canaries.

Simon has been linked with a move to Everton, Olympic Marseille and Paris FC.

“A club that respects you, that shows you love, of course you have to respect them and fight for them in return,” he told SportsBoom.

“Nantes respect me a lot especially when I was injured, they were always there for me alongside their supporters.

“I have a lot of love and respect for the club, but like any player, I’m always open to new challenges in life.

“If I receive an offer and Nantes agree to it, I would definitely consider making a move. However, if the club decides not to accept any offers, I will fully respect my contract because I am still their player.”

Simon racked up eight goals and seven assists in 32 league appearances for Nantes last season.

By Adeboye Amosu



