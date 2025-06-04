Osimhen Will Be Attracted By Big Money Move –Galatasaray Vice President 

Galatasaray Vice President Niyazi Yelkencioğlu has disclosed that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen will leave the club for a lucrative deal this summer.



The Nigerian international, who has become the most sought-after player in the summer transfer window, has been linked with a move to clubs such as Man United, Chelsea, Al Hilal, Real Madrid, and NEOM.



Speaking with Ekol TV via Haber7, Yelkencioğlu stated that Osimhen’s next action will determine his fate with the club.



“First of all, it is his decision; we are waiting for his decision. If he goes, it will be for financial reasons,” he said.

He added, “We know that his heart is here. Financial matters are also very important; big numbers are being talked about. We will see; we are waiting.



“We have caught a good atmosphere. We have excellent players. With a few reinforcements, this team will reach even better places.



“We will be successful in Europe as well. I believe that our success will continue in Türkiye as well,” he said.









