Mikel Wants Osimhen To Play In Premier League

John Obi Mikel hopes Victor Osimhen would end up at a Premier League club this summer instead moving to Saudi Arabia.

Osimhen was close to joining Chelsea last summer, but the deal fell apart at the eleventh hour.

Liam Delap’s arrival from relegated Ipswich Town appears to have ended the Blues interest in the Nigeria international.

Galatasaray are desparate to sign the striker on a permanent transfer, while Al-Hilal are interested in bringing him to Saudi Arabia.

Mikel believed Osimhen can’t move to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career.

” I hope there is still a Premier League move for him this summer’, Mikel told Metro.

‘I think the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, they still need a striker. I don’t think [Rasmus] Hojlund is the guy for Manchester United. He runs around and works hard but he is not the guy who will score goals, put them in the top four and win them trophies. So for me Manchester United might be the destination.

‘I don’t want to see him in Saudi right now because he still has so much to offer in Europe. It would be a shame to see him go there. So maybe Arsenal, United, Juventus and PSG too [are his options]. Let’s see what happens.’

Mikel doesn’t hide the fact he was desperate to see his old side bring in Osimhen, a player he believes would provide an instant lift.

“Everyone knows who I wanted to see come to the football club and who the fans wanted to see come to the football club, Mikel said.

“It is a shame he didn’t come to Chelsea, the club he supported as a kid growing up, but they have decided to go in a different direction [signing Delap] which is fine, I hope it works out for him at the club.

‘But I would have loved to see someone come in to hit the ground running straight away, who knows how to play in big games, in big competitions who has been there and done it. But we have to support Delap and make sure it works out for him.’

By Adeboye Amosu



