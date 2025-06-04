Chelsea Legend Urges Tottenham To Replace Postecoglou With Ex-Man United Star

Tottenham have been urged to consider the appointment of Michael Carrick as their new manager for one major reason, amid reports Daniel Levy has finally made up his mind and decided to sack Ange Postecoglou.

The 59-year-old has guided Spurs to their first major trophy in 17 years after success in the Europa League, ending a long and painful drought that had seen the club fall short at the final hurdle on one too many occasions.

But despite having his name carved in Tottenham Hotspur folklore, Postecoglou will likely instead find himself collecting his P45 just a matter of days after that historic night in Bilbao

And having finished a woeful 17th in the Premier League this season, the last place before relegation, the former Celtic boss appears to be set to pay the price for their failures, despite the fact he has delivered on both his trophy promise and returned Spurs to the promised land of the Champions League at the same time.

Nonetheless, a report on Sunday revealed that the unimpressed chairman, Levy, has decided to call time on Postecoglou’s reign and will announce the news when he returns to work from a short holiday this week. To that end, it was claimed by the Independent that Postecoglou now has ‘less than a five per cent chance’ of keeping his job.

A number of names have already been linked with the upcoming hotseat, though, former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has explained why they should turn to someone who knows the club inside out, with Middlesbrough boss Carrick his No.1 choice.

Explaining that logic, Cole told Paddy Power: “At Tottenham, Daniel Levy is running out of managerial candidates for the job. He’s gone big, he’s gone bold, and he’s gone off the beaten track, but none of them seem to have worked.

“Michael Carrick could be a good option for the manager’s job. An ex-Spurs player, who understands the club, would be quite nice.

“Also, I’d like to see Glenn Hoddle back at the club in some capacity. I know Tottenham fans would love to see him back and he’s got the best football brain I know.

“I’d love to see Glenn Hoddle back in the club in some capacity, maybe supporting Michael Carrick. The club needs bringing together because it was really torn at times last season.”

