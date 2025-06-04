Lookman: Playing For Super Eagles Has Helped My Career

Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman says playing for the Super Eagles has helped his career.

The 27-year-old was born in England to Nigerian parents.

Lookman was part of the England squad that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2017.

The former Leicester City player however switched international allegiance in 2022.

The talented winger was part of the Super Eagles squad that came second at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

Lookman racked up three goals and one assist in seven appearances at the competition.

He was crowned Africa’s best player in Marrakech, Morocco last December.

“Without doubt, it changed my career and my life,” Lookman said in an interview with ARISE TV.

“People know that. This is my home. This is my place. I enjoy it here. I am the son of the soil.”

By Adeboye Amosu



