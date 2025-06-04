Olusegun Reflects On Maiden Super Eagles Invitation, Winning League Title With Krasnodar

Krasnodar forward Olakunle Olusegun is excited with his maiden invitation to the Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com.

Olusegun, a former Golden Eaglets star was handed a late invitation to the Super Eagles for the upcoming international friendly against Russia by head coach Eric Chelle.

The 23-year-old linked up with the team in Moscow on Tuesday, and was part of their first training session.

“What every player want is to play for their national team. So, finding myself now in the Super Eagles, it’s a privilege, and it’s an honour for me because it’s not by my power or how I play,” he told the Super Eagles media.

“I believe I can do better, I can show myself and show the quality I have, and prove to everybody that I’m ready to play for the Super Eagles.”

“When I received the message I was thinking it was too early for me but my family told me no. You just have to go there and do your job as usual, as a professional that you are.”

Olusegun also reflected on his journey from the Future Eagles (U-15) to the Golden Eaglets.

“When I played for the U-15 back then in 2017, it was like a child’s play, it was nothing serious then,” he added.

Read Also:Lookman: Playing For Super Eagles Has Helped My Career

“When I went for the U-17 trial in 2019, going to a trial where about thousands of players are invited to the camp, that was very hard and intense.”

“I was able to show myself and what I can do. We were able to qualify for the Nations Cup where I won the highest goal scorer award. We book the ticket to the World Cup in Brazil 2019. I was there also but we were knocked out at the Round of 16.”

Olusegun started his professional career with Danish club Fremad Amager in 2020.

The striker declared that joining the modest club played a key role in his development.

“Every player in the local side wants to play at the top level so going to Denmark and making my debut there was a big privilege and a great opportunity for me,” he stated.

Read Also:Babajide Celebrates First Start For Super Falcons

“It was good playing in Denmark because I played over 24 games, and I had 18 goals with six assists, so it was a great season for me back then.”

Olusegun won the league title with Krasnodar in the 2024/25 season.

“Everyone believed we could not win the league but we were able to show ourselves, and we have the discipline and dedication to win the league this year – because the previous six years Zenit won it in,”he declared.

“So, winning the league this year is a great achievement because this is the first official trophy for the team.”

By Adeboye Amosu



