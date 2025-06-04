Super Falcons Focused On Winning 10th WAFCON Title — Madugu

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has said his team will keep working hard to win a record extending-tenth title at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria defeated the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon 2-0 in a friendly at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Madugu reflected on his side’s performance in the game.

“I want to appreciate the players for their performance this evening,” he said after the game,” he stated.

“For us, it is still a work in progress, we are still trying to put our preparations together but we must commend the girls for the gallant effort they put in as far as today’s game is concerned.

“We all know games between Nigeria and Cameroon, on paper they look friendly, but we all know there is always the prestige at stake and everybody tries as much as possible not to disappoint your fellow countrymen.”

Madugu is however keen to see his team play more friendlies before the start of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

“I must confess we would have appreciated the opportunity of playing more games so we can test our philosophies and the strategies we intend to adopt in the Nations Cup,” he added.

“It could also have given us the opportunity of giving a lot of other players the chance to show what they can also do, which we can use to determine who we will take to the Nations Cup.

“We have to make do with what we have and try as much as possible to maximise these opportunities and ensure we do our best and get the girls very prepared before the WAFCON.

“This is where we are, we cannot begin to look back and make excuses, we must keep working and ensure that we put the team together that will make Nigerians very happy.

“We’re mindful of the expectation of Nigerians. The Super Falcons have been one of the most successful, if not the most successful team as far as Nigeria is concerned at the national team level.

“There are high expectations each time we go out to play, considering the caliber of players we have and the quality of teams they represent. We must do our best to ensure that those standards are not lowered. We must ensure the standard is sustained and then we try to improve on what the team has achieved so far.

“We have an objective and we will try as much as possible to do what will make Nigerians happy, which is winning the trophy.”

By Adeboye Amosu



