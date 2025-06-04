Inter Milan Reach Personal Agreement With Fabregas To Become New Head Coach

According to Foot Mercato, Inter Milan have reached a personal agreement with Cesc Fabregas to become their new head coach, but the final hurdle remains—convincing Como to release him from his contract.

The 38-year-old Spaniard has accepted Inter’s proposed salary and given his approval to the project, signalling a clear willingness to take charge of the Champions League finalists.

However, Como are yet to approve his departure, and discussions between the two clubs will be decisive in the coming days.

Fabregas, who retired as a player just two years ago, has made a swift and impressive transition into coaching.

After guiding Como to promotion, he led the Lombardy club to a tenth-place finish in Serie A—drawing attention from several top European sides.

Both Bayer Leverkusen and Roma had expressed serious interest in appointing Fabregas earlier this year. But like Inter, they were met with Como’s reluctance to let their manager leave. Leverkusen eventually turned to Erik ten Hag, while Roma opted for Gian Piero Gasperini.

Now, with Simone Inzaghi stepping down following Inter’s heavy defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, the Nerazzurri have made Fabregas their top priority. The deal hinges entirely on Como’s stance.

A resolution is expected soon, with Inter hoping to move quickly ahead of pre-season preparations.

