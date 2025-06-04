Chukwueze Reveals Reasons Behind AC Milan’s ‘Disastrous’ Campaign

Samuel Chukwueze has opened up on AC Milan’s poor showing in the 2024/25 season, reports Completesports.com.

The Rooseneri finished the season in eighth position, missing out on a place in Europe.

The Serie A giants also failed to make meaningful impact in the UEFA Champions League and Coppa Italia, although they won the Supercoppa Italiana.

The Nigeria international gave an insight on where his team got it all wrong.

“Starting the season with one manager and completing pre-season under him, then switching manager midway was quite difficult,” Chukwueze told SportsBoom.

“When a new manager arrived, everything changed from tactics, formations, and playing style. The players were eager and hungry, but adapting quickly to new ideas and systems wasn’t easy.”

“This affected our performance, costing us a spot in the Champions League. Football doesn’t always go as planned, and sometimes the game doesn’t flow the way you want.”

“In those moments, the key is to fight for every ball and put in your best effort individually and as a team.”

“Success comes from determination and hard work, even when things don’t go your way. You have to keep pushing, making everything work on your own and together with your teammates.”

By Adeboye Amosu





