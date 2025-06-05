Eze Keen For Crystal Palace To Keep Europa League Place

Eberechi Eze is hopeful Crystal Palace will keep their place in next season’s UEFA Europa League.

The London club earned a place in the competition after overcoming Manchester City in the final of the FA Cup.

That spot in now under threat due to UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules.

Crystal Palace’ s minority owner John Textor also owns Ligue 1 club Olympic Lyon.

Lyon have also qualified for the UEFA Europa League.

Palace are now in talks with UEFA about the situation.

“I really hope that that’s not the case (removed from the Europa League) and I hope that Palace do get the reward for that (FA Cup win), because of what it took to actually achieve it.

“It would be a huge shame if that was the case, but I’m trusting that it will work out in the end.

“I’m sure it will work itself out and it should work itself out, because there are players who have worked to be in this position.

“There are fans who have been with the team throughout the whole season and experienced everything. ”

By Adeboye Amosu



