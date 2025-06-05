UEFA Nations League Semi-final: Spain Vs France – A Clash Of Titans In Stuttgart

All roads lead to Germany as Spain prepare for a mouth-watering clash against France in the semi-final of the 2025 UEFA Nations League at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart tonight – Thursday, 5 June, Completesports.com reports.

Both teams will be aiming to book their place in the final of the UEFA Nations League once again, following their recent successes in the previous two editions.

Les Bleus won the tournament in 2021, while La Roja claimed the title in the subsequent edition.

Teams’ Form

Spain have been in scintillating form in this tournament, remaining unbeaten in eight matches – five wins and three draws. Victories over Denmark, Switzerland, and Serbia ensured Luis de la Fuente’s side topped their group with 16 points.

The 2024 European Championship winners then faced the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. Oranje held Spain to a dramatic 5-5 aggregate draw, but crashed out after a penalty shootout.

France have also played eight games, though unlike Spain, they are not unbeaten. Didier Deschamps’ side collected 13 points from four wins, one draw, and one loss in a group that featured Italy, Belgium, and Israel. They set up a thrilling quarter-final clash with Croatia.

Nothing separated the 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists and Croatia across two legs – both teams won 2-0 at home – but France prevailed 5-4 on penalties.

Head-To-Head

France and Spain renew hostilities following several iconic clashes over the years.

Spain currently have the edge in overall victories, winning 17 times compared to France’s 13. However, when it comes to competitive matches, France have proved more dominant, with six wins to Spain’s three.

Most recently, Spain defeated France 2-1 in the semi-final of Euro 2024. Quick-fire goals from Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo cancelled out Randal Kolo Muani’s early strike for Les Bleus.

Deschamps’ side, however, emerged victorious over Spain three years earlier in the UEFA Nations League final, thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé.

Key Players

Spain boast an exciting array of talent, headlined by 17-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal. Fresh off a stellar 2024–25 season with Barcelona, where he netted 18 goals and registered 25 assists in all competitions, Yamal will be looking to continue his red-hot form for the national team.

Other key players for La Roja include Nico Williams, Pedri González, and Pau Cubarsí – all enjoying strong spells for the national side.

France, on the other hand, are not short on firepower either, with Ousmane Dembélé, Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, William Saliba, and Jules Koundé among their standout names.

Dembélé is arguably in the form of his life, having scored 33 goals and contributed 15 assists for Paris Saint-Germain en route to a historic quadruple, including a UEFA Champions League triumph over Inter Milan.

The 27-year-old is already being touted as a potential Ballon d’Or contender and will be pivotal for France if they are to reach another final. However, doubts remain over how much of a role he’ll play tonight, having only just helped PSG secure their European crown days ago.

Formations and Tactical Insights

Debate often surrounds Spain’s tactical approach. Under De la Fuente, they typically line up in a 4-3-3 formation that blends a controlled, possession-based style with bursts of direct play. With wide threats like Williams and Yamal, and composed midfielders such as Martín Zubimendi, Fabián Ruiz, and Dani Olmo, Spain are capable of dominating possession while striking quickly when needed.

France generally operate in a 4-2-3-1 setup, relying on quick transitions to exploit the pace and creativity of Mbappé, Dembélé, Bradley Barcola, and Olise. Their tactical flexibility and disciplined defensive shape should not be overlooked – they’ve conceded just eight goals and kept three clean sheets in the UEFA Nations League so far, with Dayot Upamecano and Saliba marshalling the back line.

Match Prediction

This clash between Spain and France promises to be a thrilling spectacle. Based on current form and their most recent meeting, Spain appear to have a slight edge as they look to reach back-to-back UEFA Nations League finals.

By Habeeb Kuranga



