‘We Will Give Our Best’ — Ajibade Upbeat Super Falcons Will Make Positive Impact At WAFCON 2024

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade is optimistic the team will have a positive outing at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Justine Madugu’s side will look to reclaim their title in Morocco next month.

Nigeria defeated the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon 2-0 in a friendly at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Ajibade scored both goals for the nine-time champions.

The 25-year-old stated that they are in positive mood ahead of the 2024 WAFCON 2024 finals.

“Right now, the mood is positive. Even though there are back-and-forth distractions, we understand the responsibilities that lies ahead,” she said after the game against Cameroon.

“As players, it’s an honour to play for the nation. We’re positive, we’re excited, and we’re looking forward to the tournament. Of course, we will give our best as always.”

Nigeria will face Tunisia, Botswana and Algeria in Group B at WAFCON 2024.

By Adeboye Amosu



