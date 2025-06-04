2025 U-17 W/Cup: Flamingos Drawn Canada, France, Samoa In Group D

The Flamingos of Nigeria will face Canada, France and Samoa in Group D at the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The draw ceremony for the ninth edition of the competition took place at the Mohammed VI Football Academy in Rabat, Morocco on Wednesday.

It was conducted by Doha El Madani, a Moroccan senior international, and Fatiha Laassiri, a former member of the Moroccan national team, all under the leadership of Jaime Yarza, Director of the FIFA Tournament Division, and Sarai Bareman, FIFA chief women’s football officer.

Morocco 2025 will be the first edition of the expanded tournament to feature 24 nations.

It is also the first edition of the global showpiece to be held in Africa.

Bankole Olowookere’s Flamingos will look to better their performance from the previous edition in the Dominican Republic where they exited the competition at the quarter-final stage.

The top two teams from each of the six groups will advance to the Round of 16, as well as the four best third-placed teams.

The competition will run from 17 October to 8 November, 2025.

All the matches will take place in the City of Rabat.

Full Groups

Group A: Morocco, Brazil, Italy and Costa Rica

Group B: Korea DPR, Mexico, Cameroon and Netherlands

Group C: United States, Ecuador, China and Norway

Group D: Nigeria, Canada, France and Samoa

Group E: Spain, Colombia, Korea Republic and Cote d’Ivoire

Group F: Japan, New Zealand, Zambia and Paraguay

By Adeboye Amosu



