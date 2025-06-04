Arsenal Legend Vieira Linked With Inter Milan’s Coaching Job

Reports in Italy claim that Genoa head coach Patrick Vieira has given his availability to take over from Simone Inzaghi at Inter, despite an ongoing attempt to lure Cesc Fabregas away from Como.

Inter are searching for a new head coach following the confirmation that Inzaghi left his job via mutual consent on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old left three days after the 5-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, and is now expected to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

According to various reports over the last two days, Inter have been targeting a move for Como’s Fabregas to replace Inzaghi. However, Como remain adamant that the Spaniard ‘will not leave’, while the coach himself claims that he is happy with the project in his current job.

Other reports suggest that Inter are also looking at former midfielder Vieira and former Nerazzurri defender Cristian Chivu, currently head coach of Parma, as alternatives to Fabregas.

According to reports from Calciomercato.com, Inter have already held initial talks with Vieira over their vacant head coach position.

Wednesday’s update claims that the Frenchman has already shown a willingness to take over in San Siro.

Gianluca Di Marzio, meanwhile, adds that there is a release clause that stands at €500,000 in Vieira’s contract with Genoa.

Vieira only joined Genoa as head coach in November, taking over from Alberto Gilardino with the team sitting one point above the relegation zone at the time.

The former Arsenal, Juventus and Inter midfielder guided the Grifone to comfortable safety, ending the 2024-25 season in 13th place, 12 points clear of the drop zone.

Vieira also has coaching experience with Strasbourg in Ligue 1, Crystal Palace in the Premier League, OGC Nice, and NYCFC in MLS. He also spent four years with Manchester City in various roles, including as manager of the club’s Elite Development Squad.

