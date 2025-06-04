Close Menu
    Chukwueze Needs Consistency To Reach Highest Level –Ijeh

    Austin Akhilomen

    Former Nigerian international Peter Ijeh believes Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze can attain the highest level if he remains consistent with his game.

    He stated this after his impressive showing at the Unity Cup, where Nigeria defeated Jamaica 5-4 on penalty to win the tournament.

    In a chat with Brila FM, Ijeh urged the Nigerian international to step up the standard of his game.

    “Being a left-footer, he’s unique.

    “But he has to really up and define his game. In everything, you need consistency,” Ijeh said.


