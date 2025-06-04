Close Menu
    Friendly: NFF Commends Ogun Governor On Monetary Gifts To Falcons, Lionesses ‎

    Adeboye Amosu
    ‎The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has given kudos to His Excellency,
    ‎Governor Adedapo Abiodun of Ogun State for showering players and
    ‎officials of the senior women national teams of Nigeria and Cameroon
    ‎with monetary gifts following the two teams’ international friendly
    ‎match in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Tuesday.

    ‎Nine-time African champions Nigeria swept past the Lionesses in the
    ‎encounter with a brace by captain Rasheedat Ajibade, in the 28th minute
    ‎from the penalty spot and in added time of the first half from a flowing
    ‎team move that saw Rinsola Babajide find her illustrious leader in the
    ‎opposition’s eighteen-yard box.

    ‎After the match, a delighted Governor Abiodun showered the Super Falcons
    ‎with the sum of N20 million, while gifting the visitors the sum of N10
    ‎million.

    ‎NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, praised the Ogun State number
    ‎one man for the gesture, remarking that such incentives constitute
    ‎gestures of encouragement that propel athletes in various sports to give
    ‎their very best and perform better in subsequent outings.

    ‎“The NFF expresses sincere gratitude to His Excellency, Governor Abiodun
    ‎for the monetary gifts to the Super Falcons and the Indomitable
    ‎Lionesses. His gesture is an act of kindness and magnanimity that will
    ‎never be forgotten.

    ‎“The financial incentive has been well-received by the team and I
    ‎believe this is an added psychological boost apart from the victory over
    ‎the Cameroonians in the match. The NFF will do everything it can to
    ‎ensure the players and their officials have their pre-WAFCON final
    ‎camping programme in a very conducive environment.”

    ‎Nigeria will play in group B of the 12-team Women Africa Cup of Nations
    ‎finals in Morocco, 5th – 26th July, alongside Tunisia, Botswana and
    ‎Algeria. The Super Falcons will play all their matches in Casablanca,
    ‎starting with the Tunisians on 6th July, before Botswana on 10th July
    ‎and Algeria on 13th July.


