Friendly: NFF Commends Ogun Governor On Monetary Gifts To Falcons, Lionesses ‎

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has given kudos to His Excellency,
Governor Adedapo Abiodun of Ogun State for showering players and
officials of the senior women national teams of Nigeria and Cameroon
with monetary gifts following the two teams’ international friendly
match in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Tuesday.
Nine-time African champions Nigeria swept past the Lionesses in the
encounter with a brace by captain Rasheedat Ajibade, in the 28th minute
from the penalty spot and in added time of the first half from a flowing
team move that saw Rinsola Babajide find her illustrious leader in the
opposition’s eighteen-yard box.
After the match, a delighted Governor Abiodun showered the Super Falcons
with the sum of N20 million, while gifting the visitors the sum of N10
million.
NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, praised the Ogun State number
one man for the gesture, remarking that such incentives constitute
gestures of encouragement that propel athletes in various sports to give
their very best and perform better in subsequent outings.
“The NFF expresses sincere gratitude to His Excellency, Governor Abiodun
for the monetary gifts to the Super Falcons and the Indomitable
Lionesses. His gesture is an act of kindness and magnanimity that will
never be forgotten.
“The financial incentive has been well-received by the team and I
believe this is an added psychological boost apart from the victory over
the Cameroonians in the match. The NFF will do everything it can to
ensure the players and their officials have their pre-WAFCON final
camping programme in a very conducive environment.”
Nigeria will play in group B of the 12-team Women Africa Cup of Nations
finals in Morocco, 5th – 26th July, alongside Tunisia, Botswana and
Algeria. The Super Falcons will play all their matches in Casablanca,
starting with the Tunisians on 6th July, before Botswana on 10th July
and Algeria on 13th July.