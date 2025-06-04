Friendly: NFF Commends Ogun Governor On Monetary Gifts To Falcons, Lionesses ‎

‎The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has given kudos to His Excellency,

‎Governor Adedapo Abiodun of Ogun State for showering players and

‎officials of the senior women national teams of Nigeria and Cameroon

‎with monetary gifts following the two teams’ international friendly

‎match in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Tuesday.

‎

‎Nine-time African champions Nigeria swept past the Lionesses in the

‎encounter with a brace by captain Rasheedat Ajibade, in the 28th minute

‎from the penalty spot and in added time of the first half from a flowing

‎team move that saw Rinsola Babajide find her illustrious leader in the

‎opposition’s eighteen-yard box.

‎

‎After the match, a delighted Governor Abiodun showered the Super Falcons

‎with the sum of N20 million, while gifting the visitors the sum of N10

‎million.

‎

‎NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, praised the Ogun State number

‎one man for the gesture, remarking that such incentives constitute

‎gestures of encouragement that propel athletes in various sports to give

‎their very best and perform better in subsequent outings.

‎

‎“The NFF expresses sincere gratitude to His Excellency, Governor Abiodun

‎for the monetary gifts to the Super Falcons and the Indomitable

‎Lionesses. His gesture is an act of kindness and magnanimity that will

‎never be forgotten.

‎

‎“The financial incentive has been well-received by the team and I

‎believe this is an added psychological boost apart from the victory over

‎the Cameroonians in the match. The NFF will do everything it can to

‎ensure the players and their officials have their pre-WAFCON final

‎camping programme in a very conducive environment.”

‎

‎Nigeria will play in group B of the 12-team Women Africa Cup of Nations

‎finals in Morocco, 5th – 26th July, alongside Tunisia, Botswana and

‎Algeria. The Super Falcons will play all their matches in Casablanca,

‎starting with the Tunisians on 6th July, before Botswana on 10th July

‎and Algeria on 13th July.

‎



