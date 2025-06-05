AC Milan, West Ham Interested In Super Eagles Midfielder

AC Milan and West Ham United have expressed interest in Super Eagles and Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika.

According to TBR Football West Ham are looking to replace Tomas Soucek this summer, amid interest from within the Premier League.

It was gathered that Leeds United are admirers of Soucek after winning promotion from the Championship, with West Ham valuing the Czech Republic international at a sum of £20m.

Now, the Hammers have initiated contact to sign a direct replacement in 24-year-old Onyedika.

Chief Correspondent at TBR Football, Graeme Bailey, has been told that West Ham have been in touch with Club Brugge over a deal for the Nigeria international.

It is believed Onyedika is interested in a move to London, as he enters the final 24 months of his contract with the Belgian giants – any failure to sell him this summer would see his value drop next summer, by which point he would only have a year remaining on his terms.

However, it is not all plain sailing for West Ham – who are also monitoring Aaron Ramsdale.

Sources inform TBR Football that AC Milan view Onyedika as a potential replacement for Tijjani Reijnders, who is close to leaving the Italian giants for Manchester City in a £46m move.

The Serie A giants failed to qualify for Europe last season after disappointingly finishing eighth in the league but remain a prestigious club with a strong pulling power nonetheless.

Onyedika is currently in Moscow with the Super ahead of Friday’s international friendly match with Russia.

Last season Onyedika played 34 matches, scored one goal and provided one assist for Club Brugge.

Also, in last season’s UEFA Champions League, he scored one goal, had one assist in 11 appearances.

By James Agberebi



