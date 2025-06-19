Njitap Hit With Five-Year Ban By Cameroon FA After Row With Eto’o

Indomitable Lions of Cameroon legend Njitap has been banned from football for five years by his country’s FA and fined £13,000 after a row with president Samuel Eto’o.

Njitap, 46, who is Cameroon’s players’ union Synafoc, got into trouble during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after reportedly having a dressing confrontation with an official of Fecafoot – the country’s football association.

Fecafoot President and Njitap’s former teammate Eto’o, was reportedly irked by his behaviour, ordering him to be removed from the dressing room.

Following the incident, Fecafoot announced Njitap’s lengthy ban in a statement (via Mirror)after breaking their “code of ethics” and gave him 10 days to appeal.

“We declare Geremi Sorel Njitap, the president of Synafoc, guilty of breaking the behaviour rules of our code of ethics,” the statement read.

“We sentence him to a ban from all forms of football activity for five years, and to a fine of 10 million West African francs [£13,000]. He has 10 days to submit a written appeal.”

Njitap’s associate Daniel Blaise Ngos was also banned in relation to the incident. He has been given a two-year ban and fined £6,500.

It is believed he will take up his right to appeal against the decision and may even take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Teen Agbawodikeizu Rated Above Chido Obi After Derby County U18s Breakthrough Season

Njitap enjoyed plenty of success in his career, winning La Liga and the Champions League twice with Real Madrid, making 76 appearances for the Spanish giants.

Aside Real Madrid, he appeared for Chelsea, Middlesbrough and Newcastle before retiring in 2011.

He made 118 appearances for Cameroon, the joint-second highest in their history.

Njitap, alongside Eto’o, won the 2000 and 2002 AFCON and also the gold medal in the football event of the Sydney Olympics for Cameroon.



